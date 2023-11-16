Delhi Minister Atishi further questioned BJP and Congress governments about arrangements for Chhath Puja in their ruled states. She said, “When there were BJP and Congress governments here, I don't think 100 ghats used to be made across Delhi for Chhath. Today, there are more than 1000 Chhath ghats across Delhi. I would like to ask the Congress and BJP governments, what arrangements for Chhath do you make in states ruled by you?"

Since last week, Delhi and its neighbouring areas have been shrouded in dense and dangerous smog.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality at 7 am in Bawana was recorded at 442, RK Puram was 418 in Jahangirpuri it was 441 in Dwarka it was 416 in Alipur 415, in Anand Vihar at 412, in ITO it was 412 and near the Delhi airport the AQI was recorded at 401.

Earlier in October, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva had criticized the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for the state of the Yamuna River, alleging that Chief Minister Kejriwal has killed the river.

"Arvind Kejriwal has actually killed Yamuna. This water is in such a situation that if somebody puts their hands in this, they will fall sick. During Chhath puja, what will happen to those who take a dip in this water? There should be a criminal case against Arvind Kejriwal", the BJP chief said.

