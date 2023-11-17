Chhath Puja 2023: Heartfelt wishes and messages to share joy with loved ones

Chhath Puja festivities are scheduled from November 17 to 20, with Arghya on November 19 and 20. The ritual venerates the Sun God and Chhathi Maiyya, involving meticulous preparations and offering prayers for prosperity and happiness.

Chhath Puja festivities are slated to take place from November 17 to 20, with offerings to the setting sun and the rising sun, known as Arghya, set for November 19 and November 20, respectively.

Below are quotes and wishes that you can share with your dear ones during the Chhath Puja celebrations.

"May the divine blessings of Lord Surya bring radiant health and boundless prosperity to you and your family this Chhath Puja."

“May the divine blessings of Chhathi Maiyya bring abundant happiness and joy into your life during this auspicious Chhath Puja."

“Wishing you a Chhath Puja filled with the glow of good health and the warmth of prosperity under the blessings of Lord Surya."

"May the rituals of Chhath Puja inspire success in your endeavours, and the blessings of Chhati Maiya guide you towards triumph and prosperity."

“On the path of success, may the divine energy of Chhath Puja illuminate your journey, bringing prosperity, happiness, and achievements in abundance."

"As we celebrate Chhath Puja, may the divine presence of Chhati Maiya envelop your life with unending happiness and bliss."

“On this special occasion of Chhath Puja, may the blessings of Chhati Maiya bring happiness that lasts beyond the festivities and into your everyday life."

"May the divine energy of Lord Surya fill your heart with happiness and light during the sacred moments of Chhath Puja."

Chhath Puja, deeply embedded in Indian mythology, venerates the Sun God and his sister, Chhathi Maiyya.

This meaningful ritual involves meticulous preparations, encompassing tasks such as tidying homes, acquiring essential puja items like soops, securing new attire for the family, and collecting offerings for prasad.

During the era of the Mahabharata, Suryaputra Karna gained renown for offering arghya to the Sun God while positioned in the water.

