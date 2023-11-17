Chhath Puja 2023 begins today with Nahay Khay: Know date, four days of rituals, Arghya timing, significance
Chhath Puja 2023 commences on November 17 with Nahay Khay, followed by a 36-hour fasting period. The festival, rooted in Indian mythology, is dedicated to the Sun God and his sister. It involves rigorous preparations and significant rituals over four days.
Commencing on November 17, Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay, marking the onset of the four-day festival.
Also Read: Chhath Puja 2023: AAP leader Atishi assures Yamuna river's toxic foam to vanish in 'next two days'
As the day unfolds, culminating with the sunset at 5:27 pm, participants share prasad and partake in the festivities, creating a harmonious connection with nature and the divine during this Chhath Puja ritual.
Kharna
On November 18, during the Kharna and Lohanda observance, participants rise early to prepare the prasad of rasiya or gud kheer. A rigorous day-long nirjala fast, abstaining from both food and water, is observed from sunrise at 6:46 am until sunset at 5:26 pm.
Also Read: Chhath Puja 2023: List of states that have declared school holidays for this festival
The fast is concluded with the consumption of prasad of rasiya, serving as the final meal before embarking on a challenging 36-hour fasting period. This day holds special significance in the Chhath Puja festivities, signifying discipline, devotion, and spiritual endurance.
Sandhya Arghya
On November 19, during the Sandhya Arghya ritual, fasting without food and water persists, and preparations for the evening puja unfold concurrently. Soops are laden with offerings like thekua, coconut, seasonal fruits, and more.
Sunrise timing: 6:09 am
Also Read: Indian Railways to run 283 special services train till Chhath Puja this year
Sunset timing: 4:57 pm
Devotees, standing waist-deep in a water body, present arghya to the setting sun. Despite the ongoing fast, the nighttime hours are marked by unwavering dedication, with fasting persevering until the following morning.
Usha Arghya
On November 20, the final day of Chhath Puja fasting, the culmination unfolds with Usha Arghya, where devotees offer arghya to the rising sun while standing in the water.
Sunrise timing: 6:10 am
Also Read: Special Vande Bharat train from Delhi-Patna for Diwali, Chhath Puja. Check dates, fares, stoppages, and timings here
Sunset timing: 4:57 pm
As Chhath Puja concludes, a sense of joy and happiness envelops the hearts of devotees, as well as their families and relatives.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.