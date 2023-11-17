Commencing on November 17, Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay, marking the onset of the four-day festival.

This first ritual sets the tone for the challenging 36-hour fasting period that follows. Here is all you need to know about Chhath Puja 2023.

Chhath Puja 2023 Date

Chhath Puja, a four-day festival, is scheduled to be observed from November 17 to 20. Arghya, offerings to the setting sun and the rising sun, will be presented on November 19 and November 20, respectively.

Chhath Puja 2023 History

Chhath Puja, rooted in Indian mythology, is dedicated to the Sun God and his sister, Chhathi Maiyya. This significant observance entails thorough preparations, including cleaning homes, obtaining puja necessities, such as soops, procuring new clothing for the family, and gathering prasad items.

These festive arrangements commence well in advance of the actual celebration.

In Mahabharata times, Suryaputra Karna is renowned for presenting arghya to the Sun God while standing in the water.

Another tale involves the Pandavas, who, confronted with a food shortage during their forest exile, heeded the counsel of Dhoumya Muni. Yudhishthir worshipped Lord Surya and received a divine copper vessel that could miraculously prepare four varieties of food for them.

Four days of Chhath Puja 2023

Nahay Khay

On November 17, as the sun will grace the horizon with its first light at 6:45 am, marking the beginning of a new day, devotees preparing for the Nahay Khay ritual are immersed in the sacred act of cleansing. The ritual, observed with devotion, involves a purifying bath in holy water bodies in the Ganga or Yamuna River.