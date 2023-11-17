The Delhi government, in its latest order, said that a 'dry day' will be observed in the city on November 19 on the occasion of Chhath Puja {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that the following date shall be observed as "Dry Day" in the National Capital Territory of Delhi by all L-1, L1F, L-2, L-3, L-4, L-5, L-6, L-6FG, L-6FE, L-8, L-9, L-10, L-11, L-14, L-18, L-23, L-23F, L-25, L-26, L-31, L-32, L-33, L-34 and L-35 licensees of the Excise department and opium vends located in Delhi: Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shasthi 19.11.2023 (Chhath Puja)," the order read

"The licensees shall not be entitled to any compensation on account of any changes effected in the above list. All the licensees shall exhibit this order at some conspicuous place on their licensed premises. The business premises of a licensee shall be kept closed on dry day," the order stated.

Chhath Pooja 2023: Liquor shops to remain closed in Delhi

World Cup Final 2023 Interestingly, the dry day in the national capital also coincides with the World Cup Finals. Team India will take on Australia on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chhath Puja 2023 After Diwali, people especially 'poorvanchalis' start preparing for the four-day-long festival, Chhath Puja. It is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh in India and Nepal. Chhath Puja holds special significance as it revolves around the source of energy, the sun god. It is performed to seek blessings from the Sun God for a healthy, happy, and prosperous life.

4-day Chhath Puja 2023 Chhath Pooja will be celebrated from November 17-20 this year.

First Day: On the first day, also known as Kaddu Bhaat or Nahai Khai, the partition (the main worshiper who observes fast) cooks the Satvik Kaddu Bhaat along with pulse and serves it as 'bhog' to the deity in the afternoon.

Second Day: On the second day, also known as Kharana, the parvaitin cooks roti and rice kheer and serves it as 'bhog' to the 'Chandradevta' (Moon God).

Third-Day: A full-day fast without water is observed on the third main day of Chhath Puja. The main ritual of the day is to offer Arghya to the setting Sun.

Fourth Day: On the final day of Chhath, Dusri Arghya is given to the rising Sun and it is known as Usha Arghya. The 36-hour-long fast is broken after giving Arghya to the Sun.

