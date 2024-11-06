Chhath Puja 2024: Noida, Ghaziabad, Patna police issue traffic advisory; check details here

With one day left for devotees to gather at ghats to celebrate the auspicious Chhath Puja celebrations, authorities in the National Capital Region (NCR) have issued a traffic advisory.

The traffic advisory includes the implementation of road restrictions on 7 and 8 November – the days on which people are expected to gather at ghats.

Ghaziabad traffic advisory: According to Ghaziabad Traffic Police, the advisory would be in effect from 2 pm until late evening on November 7, and from 3 am on November 8.

The authorities have restricted the movement of all types of commercial vehicles from the New Link Road, near DPS Siddharth Vihar and New Bus Adda/Meerut Tiraha, towards Hindon Bridge.

Also, they have completely prohibited the movement of all types of commercial vehicles from Mohan Nagar towards Hindon Bridge. All these vehicles will be diverted via NH-09 from UP Gate.

The commercial vehicles from Meerut towards Mohan Nagar or Seemapuri via Meerut Tiraha will be redirected via ALT, Hapur Chungi, and Diamond Flyover, using NH-09.

Apart from this, these vehicles from ALT Chauraha towards Rajnagar Extension will be restricted.

Similar restrictions have been imposed for all types of commercial vehicles coming from Bhopura Tiraha towards Nagdwar/Karhera from the Hindon Air Force Roundabout. Also, all heavy commercial vehicles from Hapur Chungi towards Rajnagar Extension will be restricted to move.

Noida traffic advisory: Similar to Ghaziabad, Noida traffic police have also issued traffic advisory ahead of Chhath festival.

All the travellers heading towards Delhi via Sarita Vihar area may face diversions in the Kalindi Kunj Road.

The commuters from Sector 63 and the Hindon Bridge in Kuleshra will be redirected towards Chotpur, Bahlopur and Nodia Stadium.

Among others, the authorities will redirect heavy vehicles from Greater Noida will be routed from Charkha Roundabout to Delhi through DND Flyway and Chilla. In necessary, the vehicles coming from Sector 37 via Mahamaya Flyover may be diverted towards Charkha Roundabout.

Patna/Gaya traffic advisory: Like Ghaziabad and Noida, traffic advisories have also been issued for Patna and Gaya in Bihar.

Entry closed in Patna: GB Road, Chand Chaura East, Bengali Ashram to Vishnupad, Koyribadi Mor towards Vishnupad, Narayani Bridge towards Vishnupad Police Station and Bata Mor to Tikari Road.

Gaya routes redirected: All vehicles entering from other areas of Gaya city to Kenduy Ghat will be directed via Sikadia Mor, Gewal Bigha turn, Shahmir Takiya turn, Mangalagauri turn, Madanpur turn, and Ghughritand bypass. For Chhath devotees moving towards Pita Maheshwar Ghat from Ramna Road, there will be a direct route via Mital Mosaic.