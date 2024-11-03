Chhath Puja 2024: THESE states have declared school holidays for the festival. Check full list

Several states, including Delhi, UP, and Bihar, have declared school holidays for Chhath Puja, which iscelebrated on November 7. The festival honours the Sun God and includes four days of rituals performed by women devotees.

Published3 Nov 2024, 01:23 PM IST
Several states have announced school holiday on the occasion of Chhat Puja
Several states have announced school holiday on the occasion of Chhat Puja(PTI)

Several states have declared school holidays on the occasion of the Chhath festival, which will be celebrated next week. Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya (Mother Shashti). This year, the Chhath Puja will be celebrated on November 7. Delhi, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, and a few other states have announced holidays on occasion.

Chhath Puja festival: List of states which have declared school holiday

The festival will be celebrated on November 7 this year. The vibrant festival is dedicated to the Sun God and is celebrated with huge fervour in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, etc. The festival spans four days, where women devotees perform different rituals like fasting, bathing in rivers, and prayers at sunrise and sunset. Here is the full list of states and Union Territories (UT) that have declared school holiday on the date. 

Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday declared a November 7 as a public holiday on the occasion of Chhath Puja 2024. In an official announcement, Chief Minister Atishi stated that the Delhi government has decided to observe a holiday on 7 November for Chhath Puja, enabling the Purvanchal community to celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm.

Apart from schools, all government departments will remain shut in New Delhi on November 7 to observe Chhath festival.

Bihar 

The Bihar government has announced a four-day school holiday due to the upcoming Chhat Puja 2024 festival. According to Jagran, the state government has declared a school holiday from 6 November to 9 November. 

Jharkhand 

There has been no official information about school holidays in the state due to Chhath Puja festival. According to a notice issued by Comptroller and Auditer General, November 7 has been identified as a restricted holiday for central government employees in Jharkhand. 

Uttar Pradesh 

Most of the schools are likely to remain shut on Novem ber 7 to mark Chhath Puja festival celebration on the day. So far, there has been no official announcement by the state government on school holiday on the day in UP.

In addition to school holidays, banks will remain closed on November 7 on the occasion in Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal for the Chhath Puja celebration. The Chhath Puja holiday will extend to one more day, i.e., November 8 in Bihar and Jharkhand.

First Published:3 Nov 2024, 01:23 PM IST
Chhath Puja 2024: THESE states have declared school holidays for the festival. Check full list

