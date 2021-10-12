Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to issue guidelines for the upcoming Chhat festival.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its order on September 30, prohibited Chhath at riverbanks, water bodies and other public places in view of Covid.

On Tuesday, Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence against the ban on celebration of the festival in the national capital.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, meanwhile, got injured during the protest and was rushed to Safdarjung hospital. He sustained an injury on his ear, said party leader Neelkant Bakshi.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and others condemned Kejriwal-led Delhi government for the ban on the festival that is celebrated by lakhs of Purvanchalis in the capital.

