Chhath Puja: Delhi govt declares public holiday on November 7, hours after LG VK Saxena writes to CM Atishi

The Delhi government has declared a public holiday on November 7 for the occasion of Chhath Puja. The development came mere hours after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena wrote to Chief Minister Atishi and sought the declaration of a 'full time holiday'. November 7 had previously been declared a ‘restricted holiday’.

“Chhath Puja is an important festival for the people of NCT of Delhi. Accordingly, Government of NCT of Delhi has decided to declare 7th November 2024 as Public Holiday on account of 'Chhat Pooja'" read a missive from the office of the Chief Minister.

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated by natives of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh (often dubbed ‘Purvanchalis’ after Diwali. Devotees — mostly women — worship the Sun god and perform the ritual of 'Arghya' standing in knee-deep water during the festival. It assumes special significance this year with assembly elections around the corner. 'Purvanchali' voters will decide the fate of several candidates during the February polls.

Chhath is a Hindu festival celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and other regions. It occurs on the sixth day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar, and is also known as Surya Shashti. The festival involves a four-day observance of ritual purity and fasting.

The first day includes taking a dip in a holy river, and devotees often bring Ganges water home for rituals. The second day, known as Kharna, features a day-long fast that ends with offerings to Mother Earth. The third day focuses on preparing prasad for evening offerings to the setting sun, also known as Sanjhiya Arghya. On the final day, devotees make offerings to the rising sun before breaking their fast and sharing prasad with neighbours and relatives.

Earlier this month the Delhi government had also announced plans to set up 1000 "model ghats" for the festival. Chief Minister Atishi had said they would be constructed in each of the 70 assembly constituencies to facilitate Chhath Puja devotees.