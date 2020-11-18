Chhath Puja: Delhi govt to declare Nov 20 as public holiday

Chhath Puja: Delhi govt to declare Nov 20 as public holiday1 min read . 07:43 AM IST
The BJP has been attacking the AAP dispensation over restrictions on celebrating Chhath at river banks
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The BJP has been attacking the AAP dispensation over restrictions on celebrating Chhath at river banks
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has decided to declare a public holiday on the occasion of "Chhath Puja" on November 20.
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has decided to declare a public holiday on the occasion of "Chhath Puja" on November 20.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a note on November 16 had directed the chief secretary to issue a notification with regard to the public holiday on the occasion of "important festival" of Chhath Puja, on November 20.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a note on November 16 had directed the chief secretary to issue a notification with regard to the public holiday on the occasion of "important festival" of Chhath Puja, on November 20.
The BJP has been attacking the AAP dispensation over restrictions on celebrating Chhath at river banks, temples and other public places in the city.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) in an order last week had directed officials to ensure that Chhath Puja was not held at river banks, temples and other public places.
It had asked district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to encourage people to celebrate the festival at their homes.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.