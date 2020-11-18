Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Chhath Puja: Delhi govt to declare Nov 20 as public holiday
Devotees offer prayers to Sun after taking bath

Chhath Puja: Delhi govt to declare Nov 20 as public holiday

1 min read . 07:43 AM IST Staff Writer

The BJP has been attacking the AAP dispensation over restrictions on celebrating Chhath at river banks

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has decided to declare a public holiday on the occasion of "Chhath Puja" on November 20.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has decided to declare a public holiday on the occasion of "Chhath Puja" on November 20.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a note on November 16 had directed the chief secretary to issue a notification with regard to the public holiday on the occasion of "important festival" of Chhath Puja, on November 20.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a note on November 16 had directed the chief secretary to issue a notification with regard to the public holiday on the occasion of "important festival" of Chhath Puja, on November 20.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The BJP has been attacking the AAP dispensation over restrictions on celebrating Chhath at river banks, temples and other public places in the city.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) in an order last week had directed officials to ensure that Chhath Puja was not held at river banks, temples and other public places.

It had asked district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to encourage people to celebrate the festival at their homes.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.