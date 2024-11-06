A PIL seeking permission for Chhath Puja on the Yamuna's banks was dismissed by the Delhi High Court due to severe pollution concerns. The court emphasized health risks and noted nearly 1,000 alternative locations for the ritual.

The Delhi High Court (HC) has on November 6 dismmised a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking permission to conduct Chhath Puja rituals on the banks of the Yamuna River, according to an ANI report.

The PIL challenged the public ban on Chhath festivites on the banks of the Yamuna River, which petitioner Purvanchal Nav Nirman Sansthan said was first imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and re-imposed now, it said.

Delhi HC Points to Pollution, Health Concerns However, the Delhi HC refused to scrap the ban and citied severe pollution, contamination and toxic foam issues of the Yamuna River, the report added.

Led by the Delhi CJI, the HC bench, stressed on health concerns and noted a recent case where someone fell ill and was hospitalised after taking a dip in the polluted river.

The court also directed the petitioner to around 1,000 other alternative locations that have been designated for Chhath Puja with arrangements made for the celebration. The bench further said that puja can be performed safely at the designated areas.

Delhi Govt Provides Alternative Locations Meanwhile, the Delhi government's counsel informed the court that alternative arrangements have been made for people to conduct the ritual at these other locations.

As the four-day Chhath festival began with the traditional 'Nahay Khay' on November 5.

However, a troubling sight disrupted the religious spirit along the banks of the Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi. As devotees gathered to offer prayers and perform the ritual holy bath, the sight of toxic foam floating on the river's surface, serving as a grim reminder of the city's ongoing pollution crisis.

On November 4, the Supreme Court reprimanded authorities over rampant violations of the firecracker ban in Delhi during Diwali. The top court pulled up local authorities amid rising pollution levels in the national capital that are nearing the 'severe' mark.

The apex court sought a response from the Delhi government and police commissioner over non-compliance with court orders. On November 4, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih ascertained that the government's restrictions on bursting firecrackers were totally non-compliant, citing newspaper reports.

(With inputs from ANI)