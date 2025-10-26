Chhath Puja holiday in Delhi: From schools to offices — what’s closed and what’s open in Capital tomorrow

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared a government holiday in Delhi on Monday in view of Chhath Puja — a Hindu festival celebrated to worship the Sun God. The CM also extended her greetings and detailed the elaborate security arrangements being made to ensure cleanliness. “Through the worship of the Sun and Chhathi Maiya, Chhath conveys a message of purity, environmental protection and gratitude towards nature,” Gupta said.

What’s open and what’s closed in Delhi tomorrow Schools and Colleges All schools in Delhi will remain closed tomorrow. Most private colleges are also likely to stay shut on Monday.

Offices Offices under the Delhi government are expected to remain closed, while private offices will function as usual. However, no official circular has been issued yet.

Transport services Public transport will operate as normal. Delhi Metro, buses and autorickshaws will be running according to their regular schedules.

Hospitals and essential services All essential services, including hospitals, will continue to function without any disruption.

Markets and malls Markets, shops and malls will remain open unless shopkeepers choose to close voluntarily.

The four-day Chhath festival is widely celebrated by devotees from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Several other states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, are also likely to observe a school holiday.

The first day of Chhath Puja, known as Nahay-Khay, marks the beginning of the four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. The day highlights purity, cleanliness and self-discipline, setting the tone for the days of fasting and worship that follow.

Chhath devotees worshiping at the bank of Ganga river.

On this day, devotees purify their bodies and minds in preparation for the rigorous fast and rituals ahead. Bathing in rivers or ponds is considered highly auspicious, while those unable to do so can bathe at home using Ganga water. After bathing, devotees wear clean or new clothes and begin the Chhath fast with devotion.

Devotees offering rituals and puja on the bank of the Yamuna river before the Chhath puja.

Nahay-Khay also symbolises new beginnings, representing spiritual purity and renewal of life. Devotees offer prayers for the well-being, peace and prosperity of their families. The fast begins with simple, sattvik food prepared with great care and devotion.

Chhath Puja 2025: Key date and timings Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Sunrise: 6:30 AM

Sunset: 5:40 PM

Shashthi Tithi Begins: 6:04 AM, October 27