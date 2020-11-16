Chhath Puja not allowed near water bodies amid Covid-19 pandemic in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government has decided to ban organising of Chhath Puja celebrations on the banks of water bodies in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Chhath Puja in water bodies including public ponds, lakes, rivers, dams, reservoirs shall not be permitted in view of Covid-19 pandemic," said a notice issued by the government.

As part of this puja, devotees congregate on the banks of water bodies, take a holy dip and perform all the rituals standing inside the water. “Due to the fixed timing of performing the aforementioned rituals, it is not possible to ensure social distancing," the notice read.

“The ritual of holy bathing in common waters is a matter of serious concern and it would increase the chances of spreading of Covid-19 and contaminate the water" the notice read.

Chhat Puja, observed mainly by the people of Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh. The festival is dedicated to worship the Chhathi Maiya and sun God Surya. The rituals are rigorous and are observed over a period of four days.They include holy bathing, fasting and abstaining from drinking water, standing in water for long periods of time, and offering prasad (prayer offerings) and arghya to the setting and rising sun.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations at Ghats to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand reported 129 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday taking the total number of infections in the state to 1,06,064, according to the data released by the health department.. So far, 1,02,188 people have recovered or been discharged after treatment.

