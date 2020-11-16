Chhath Puja not allowed near water bodies amid Covid-19 pandemic in Jharkhand

Chhat Puja, observed mainly by the people of Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh. The festival is dedicated to worship the Chhathi Maiya and sun God Surya. The rituals are rigorous and are observed over a period of four days.They include holy bathing, fasting and abstaining from drinking water, standing in water for long periods of time, and offering prasad (prayer offerings) and arghya to the setting and rising sun.