Chhath Puja preparations underway at 1000 sites across Delhi; Yamuna Ghat, Dwarka, Pitampura gear for grand festivities

Chhath Puja festivities are just a few days away and this year Delhi government is preparing for a grand celebration along the ghats of Yamuna. Chhath Puja festivities will kick off on October 25, Saturday. Spanning four days, this significant cultural and religious festival involves strict rituals, fasting, and communal gatherings at water bodies for the offering of prayers.

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in a review meeting. In a post on X she stated, “Participated in the review meeting for the organization of Chhath Mahaparv under the chairmanship of the Honorable Lieutenant Governor Shri Vinay Kumar Saxena Ji.”

Ahead of the festivities, she announced that the party's public representatives, MPs, MLAs, and Councillors will take part in a special cleanliness campaign at all the Ghats in their localities where Chhath Puja is going to be held. To inspect the preparations in Sonia Vihar, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on October 22 visited the Chhath Ghat.

According to Rekha Gupta, special focus is on cleanliness and infrastructure, besides making arrangements for a smooth celebration for all devotees across the national capital.

On October 21, the art, culture and language minister Kapil Mishra announced a single-window clearance system for obtaining permission to host Chhath Puja. According to the art, culture and language minister, over 1,000 sites have been identified in the city for the upcoming festival, marking one of the largest arrangements made so far.

Over 1,000 sites were identified in the city for the celebrations and special preparations are being made at the ghats of the Yamuna river, Dwarka, Hathi Ghat, Pitampura and Sonia Vihar, PTI reported.

Discussing the government's efforts, she added, "Model Chhath ghats are being constructed. Last time, programs were held at only 929 locations, but this time, more than 1,000 applications have already been received…. One Chhath ghat will be built in each district," ANI reported.

Preparations at Yamuna Ghat at Delhi's ITO Delhi BJP spokesperson Mohit Mishra in a post on X stated, “This is not a ghat of Banaras. This is the Yamuna ghat at Delhi's ITO. You must not have seen such preparations for Chhath Puja in Delhi before today.”

Let's have a look at key dates, shubh muhurat and sunrise-sunset time on the days of Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja 2025: Date, tithi and shubh muhurat According to Drik Panchang, the festival honouring Sun God will be celebrated on Monday, October 27.

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day - 6:30 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day - 5:46 PM

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 6:04 AM on October 27

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 7:59 AM on October 28