The Uttar Pradesh government Tuesday issued an order that the District Magistrates can declare public holiday on 10th November (tomorrow) in the districts where Chhath Puja is celebrated on a large scale amid following strict Covid protocols.

Several other states, including Delhi, West Bengal and Bihar, have also declared public holiday tomorrow on account of the festivities.

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings. Devotees gather and take a holy dip in rivers, ponds, and other water bodies during the four-day festivities.

This year, the festival will begin from November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and will conclude on November 11 with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun). The main celebration is on November 10 when devotees will offer 'argha' to Sun God.

