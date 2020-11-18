Subscribe
Home >News >India >Chhath Puja: Uttar Pradesh govt issues advisory, urges social distancing
Devotees offer prayers to Sun after taking bath in Ganga river ahead of Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja: Uttar Pradesh govt issues advisory, urges social distancing

1 min read . 09:24 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The Yogi Adityanath government has issued alerts across all the districts for the upcoming Chhath Puja
  • Arrangements will be made by local administration at the traditional spots near rivers or ponds for the puja, a notification issued by the UP govt read

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday issued an advisory for Chhath Puja, urging devotees to perform rituals at their homes or near their homes, and follow social distancing norms.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday issued an advisory for Chhath Puja, urging devotees to perform rituals at their homes or near their homes, and follow social distancing norms.

Keeping in mind the Covid-safety protocol, a notification issued by the UP govt said: "Arrangements be made by local admn at the traditional spots near rivers/ponds for the puja."

Keeping in mind the Covid-safety protocol, a notification issued by the UP govt said: "Arrangements be made by local admn at the traditional spots near rivers/ponds for the puja."

Uttar Pradesh government's advisory for Chhath Puja.
Uttar Pradesh government's advisory for Chhath Puja.
WHO lauds UP's Covid management

Uttar Pradesh has been lauded for its Covid-19 management strategy by the global health body, World Health Organization (WHO), the state government said on Tuesday.

An official release by the Yogi Adityanath government quoted WHO Country Representative by Roderico Ofrin who said the state's strategic response of increasing contact tracing efforts to mitigate coronavirus spread is exemplary.

The WHO's official appreciated the chief minister and the Uttar Pradesh state government for tracing high-risk contacts and setting a good example for the rest of the country to follow, the government press release said.

"Despite being the most populated state in the country, the state government in collaboration with the WHO has been successful enough in minimizing the surge of Covid-19 in the state. The Uttar Pradesh government, together with the WHO, had initiated a large-scale contact tracing process to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection," the state government release said.

