Chhath Puja 2021: The Uttarakhand government on Monday declared a public holiday on the occasion of Chhath puja on November 10. However, holiday will not applicable for treasuries and sub treasuries.

Chhath is a major festival for people of Bihar and Jharkhand. It involves the offering of ‘Arghya’ by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

The elaborate rituals go on for three days.

This year, fasting will begin with 'Kharna' on Tuesday followed by offering of arghya to the setting sun on Wednesday and conclude with another at sunrise on Thursday.

