Chhath Puja: Uttarakhand govt declares public holiday on 10 Nov

Chhath Puja: Uttarakhand govt declares public holiday on 10 Nov1 min read . 09:49 PM IST
- Chhath is a major festival for people of Bihar and Jharkhand. It involves the offering of ‘Arghya’ by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Chhath Puja 2021: The Uttarakhand government on Monday declared a public holiday on the occasion of Chhath puja on November 10. However, holiday will not applicable for treasuries and sub treasuries.
Chhath Puja 2021: The Uttarakhand government on Monday declared a public holiday on the occasion of Chhath puja on November 10. However, holiday will not applicable for treasuries and sub treasuries.
Chhath is a major festival for people of Bihar and Jharkhand. It involves the offering of ‘Arghya’ by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.
Chhath is a major festival for people of Bihar and Jharkhand. It involves the offering of ‘Arghya’ by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.
The elaborate rituals go on for three days.
The elaborate rituals go on for three days.
This year, fasting will begin with 'Kharna' on Tuesday followed by offering of arghya to the setting sun on Wednesday and conclude with another at sunrise on Thursday.
This year, fasting will begin with 'Kharna' on Tuesday followed by offering of arghya to the setting sun on Wednesday and conclude with another at sunrise on Thursday.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!