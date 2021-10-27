Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday announced that Chhath Puja will be permitted in the city with strict Covid protocols. He, however, said that limited number of people will be allowed.

“In today's DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority) meeting it was decided that chhath puja will be permitted in Delhi. This will be done with very strict protocols at the spots decided by the govt beforehand. Limited number of people will be allowed, with adherence to COVID protocols," Sisodia added.

The DDMA on September 30 had prohibited celebration of Chhath Puja at public places, including Yamuna riverbanks, water bodies and temples in the city, in view of the pandemic.

Delhi BJP leaders, including party MP Manoj Tiwari, had attacked the Arvind Kejriwal government over the ban and asked it to send a proposal to the DDMA for allowing the celebration of the festival at public places in Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal then urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal to call a meeting of the DDMA to allow Chhath Puja celebrations, saying the Covid situation in Delhi was under control.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday launched a special campaign for administration of Covid vaccines to devotees going to observe fast on Chhath festival. He was accompanied by Manoj Tiwari.

Later, Puri shared pictures of the launch and sought blessings for all from “Chhathi Maiya" in a tweet in Bhojpuri.

Tiwari, North East Delhi MP, who had strongly opposed the ban on Chhath, had on Tuesday announced the campaign to vaccinate "Chhathvratis" so that the festival is celebrated safely.

Over 10,000 persons are to be administrated the vaccine across the city during the campaign.

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves the offering of "Arghya" by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

With agency inputs

