Rahul Sahu, 10, was rescued from a borewell and transferred to Bilaspur Apollo Hospital, where he is currently being treated in the intensive care unit under the supervision of a team of specialists, according to the Chhattisgarh government. Bhupesh Baghel, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, confirmed Sahu's health and said the youngster had been admitted to the intensive care unit.

