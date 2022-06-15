Rahul Sahu, 10, was rescued from a borewell and transferred to the Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur, where he is currently being treated in the ICU.
Rahul Sahu, 10, was rescued from a borewell and transferred to Bilaspur Apollo Hospital, where he is currently being treated in the intensive care unit under the supervision of a team of specialists, according to the Chhattisgarh government. Bhupesh Baghel, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, confirmed Sahu's health and said the youngster had been admitted to the intensive care unit.
"With all your prayers our brave Rahul is in skilled hands. Sometime back the ambulance has taken him to Apollo Hospital. He is currently kept in the ICU under the supervision of a team of specialist doctors," tweeted Chhattisgarh's chief minister's office.
“Maana ki chunauti badi thi, magar humaari team bhi kahan shaant khadi thi. Raaste aur chattaani the, to iraade humaare faulade the," wrote Baghel.
After more than 100 hours of work, Rahul Sahu - who fell into a borewell in Pihrid village in Janjgir-Champa district - was successfully retrieved. On June 14, after midnight, Sahu was safely rescued. The rescue operation required the deployment of approximately 150 personnel. The rescue operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and District Administration.
"We have won, our team has won. It was a challenging situation. We were given all kinds of assistance from the administration. CM Bhupesh Baghel was continuously monitoring the situation. We're taking Rahul directly to Apollo hospital in Bilaspur," Collector Janjgir, Jitendra Shukla told ANI.
