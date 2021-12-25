Chhattisgarh: At least 17 girls of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district have tested positive for Covid, news agency PTI reported on Saturday.

According to the report, Raigarh Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr SN Keshari said that the girls have been shifted from the hostel to a guesthouse and the entire school has been declared as a 'containment zone'.

"The reports of the 13 girls returned positive on Friday and the remaining four on Saturday. Samples of 176 girls studying in Classes VI to XII were tested on Friday and that of 300 boys on Saturday. These results are awaited," he said.

"Last Sunday, parents of some of the children had come to meet them. One of the parents was infected. The health department has set up a camp to curb the spread and monitor the situation," he added.

So far, Chhattisgarh has recorded over 10 lakh cases, including 13,597 deaths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.