Bilaspur accident: 4 killed as passenger train collides with goods train in Chhattisgarh

At least four people were killed and several others suffered injuries after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 4:00 PM when the MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra (in neighbouring Korba district).

"The last bogie and first bogie of a local train and a goods train collided near Bilaspur. Four people have lost their lives in the accident. Rescue operation is underway," reported ANI quoting Sanjay Agrawal, DC, Bilaspur.

Anurag Singh, senior DCM in Bilaspur, said that efforts are on to trace those who are unaccounted for through the helpline number.

"Information is still being compiled as several formalities are underway. Once all details are consolidated, complete information will be shared," he added.

Terming it as a very tragic incident, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao said that the front coach, where some passengers also sit, has been damaged. "Senior railway officials and state government officers have reached the spot. Relief and rescue operations have begun. The injured are being taken to the hospital," he added.

Resources moved, injured being treated — Train number 68733 (Gevara Road–Bilaspur) MEMU Local got dashed with a goods train at about 16:00 hours.

— The incident took place when the train was between Gatora and Bilaspur railway stations.

— Officials said that four people died and several other passengers sustained injuries in the accident and some of them were still trapped under a coach of the passenger train.

— The injured passengers have been shifted to Apollo Hospital and Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur.

— The visuals show a coach of the passenger train mounted onto a wagon of the goods train.

– The railway has moved all resources, and all measures are being taken for the treatment of the injured, said official.

— The rescue operation is underway. We are trying to rescue a person trapped inside, said IG Sanjeev Shukla.

Railway to conduct inquiry A detailed inquiry into the incident will be conducted at the level of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to ascertain the cause and recommend necessary corrective measures, reported PTI quoting official statement.