This state allows govt employees to work 5-days a week; hikes pension contribution from 10% to 14%1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2022, 12:08 PM IST
Chhattisgarh government has allowed its staff to work 5-days a week from now
Chhattisgarh government has allowed its staff to work 5-days a week from now
|
Listen to this article
Giving a big relief to state's government employees, Chhattisgarh government has allowed its staff to work 5-days a week from now. For pension, state's contribution to be increased from 10% to 14% as part of Anshdayi Pension Scheme.
On the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister made other major announcements such as:
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!