This state allows govt employees to work 5-days a week; hikes pension contribution from 10% to 14%1 min read . 12:08 PM IST
Chhattisgarh government has allowed its staff to work 5-days a week from now
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Chhattisgarh government has allowed its staff to work 5-days a week from now
Giving a big relief to state's government employees, Chhattisgarh government has allowed its staff to work 5-days a week from now. For pension, state's contribution to be increased from 10% to 14% as part of Anshdayi Pension Scheme.
Giving a big relief to state's government employees, Chhattisgarh government has allowed its staff to work 5-days a week from now. For pension, state's contribution to be increased from 10% to 14% as part of Anshdayi Pension Scheme.
On the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister made other major announcements such as:
On the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister made other major announcements such as:
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!