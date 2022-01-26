Chhattisgarh government has allowed its staff to work 5-days a week from now

Giving a big relief to state's government employees, Chhattisgarh government has allowed its staff to work 5-days a week from now. For pension, state's contribution to be increased from 10% to 14% as part of Anshdayi Pension Scheme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister made other major announcements such as:

On the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister made other major announcements such as:

Necessary provisions will be made for the regularisation of business activities conducted in residential areas.

A law will be brought this year for regularization of all irregular building construction, the CM said in a statement.

Building permission will be issued without intervention for plots of 500 square meters in investment areas outside the municipal corporation.

Like urban areas, the government leased land in rural areas will be called freehold.

Simplification of the process of making learning license and a large number of transport facilitation centers will be started for youth employment.

In the interest of government employees, 10% plots will be reserved for entrepreneurship development in OBCs by amending the inter-industrial policy of 'Contributory Pension Scheme'.

In the Kharif year 2022-23, the purchase of pulse crops like moong, urad, tur etc. will also be done at the minimum support price.

