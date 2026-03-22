Chhattisgarh animal rescue centre turns into death trap for 15 deer after stray dogs attacked them

15 deer were killed after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs inside an enclosure at an animal rescue centre in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district, officials said on Sunday.

In connection with the incident, which took place at Sanjay Van Vatika in Ambikapur on the night between Friday and Saturday, the forest department suspended four staff members, including a deputy ranger and three forest guards, over alleged negligence.

Sanjay Van Vatika is run by the forest department, and the facility, which functions much like a zoo, is also open to visitors.

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A pack of four to five stray dogs entered the park from the adjoining forest and breached the deer enclosure, Surguja Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Abhishek Jogawat said.

Fourteen deer, including spotted deer, barking deer, and four-horned antelope, died in the attack on Saturday, while one critically injured animal succumbed to its injuries on Sunday. The deaths were due to dog bites, he confirmed.

The official said the carcasses were disposed of by burning in accordance with prescribed procedures after postmortem examinations were conducted.

He added that Chief Conservator of Forests for the Surguja Circle, Dilraj Prabhakar, had suspended Deputy Ranger Ashok Sinha, who was also overseeing the park, along with forest guards Mamta Porte, Pratima Lakra, and Bindu Singh over alleged negligence.

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Ambikapur Forest Ranger Akshapalak Rishi has also been served a notice and directed to submit a reply within five days, failing which further action will be taken.

"An inquiry team led by the Sub-Divisional Officer (Forest), Ambikapur, has been constituted to probe the incident. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty," Jogawat said.

Nilgai, jackal pass away at Delhi zoo In other news, officials said a male nilgai and a jackal died at the National Zoological Park here within three days of each other.

The deaths, which took place on March 10 and March 12, come after similar incidents in recent months that have raised concerns over animal health and monitoring systems.

According to an official, the nilgai was found dead in Beat No. 1 of the zoo, while the jackal was discovered dead in Beat No. 10.

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Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar said both animals died of old age. He added that they had been under observation and that initial findings pointed to age-related complications.

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These deaths occurred within three months of other animal fatalities at the zoo, including those of a female antelope, another jackal, and a Sangai deer.

Earlier this month, a male Sangai deer — a Schedule I species protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, also died at the zoo. An official said the deer had a plaster on its hind limb and required continuous monitoring and veterinary care. He added that the zoo had also recorded the death of a female antelope earlier this year.