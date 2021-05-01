With India ready to roll out the third phase of the countrywide vaccination drive, Chhattisgarh has said that the state will first start inoculating the poorest people who have Antyodaya or BPL cards in the 18-44 age group.

According to state health minister TS Singh Deo, the decision was taken due to a shortage of vaccines.

"Because the Central government has said that said the vaccination of people between 18 years and 44 years is entirely the state government's responsibility, we have decided to vaccinate the poorest people and priority will not be given to Above Poverty Line (APL) candidates," Deo told news agency ANI.

"We have a shortage of vaccine. We had two options, either to collect the whole amount needed to vaccinate the entire population in one go or to vaccinate a small population as we receive small consignments of vaccines. We decided on the latter," he said.

When questioned regarding reports of the state government preparing its own data collection portal for vaccination drive, Deo said, "The central government does not upload our data on its CoWIN portal. So the state government is also preparing its own portal. We will collect our data there. If the central government wishes, we will share our data with them too."

"However, the central government is adamant that we use their portal. Though it is a small thing, it does not seem right that the slip of vaccination from the CoWIN portal has the photo of the prime minister. If the PM has decided to not give the vaccine to those aged between 18 and 45, then why should his photo come out of the postal?" asked Deo.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had on Friday said the immunization centres in the state are ready for the Covid-19 vaccination campaign starting on 1 May.

"We have decided that we will vaccinate people between 18 years to 44 years in the state free of cost, a comprehensive action plan and all arrangements have been made for this. We have completed all the preparations in all our districts for the vaccination campaign starting from 1 May, all our immunization centres are fully ready," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Centre has informed that it will provide 1,03,040 vaccines for the vaccination of people in the age group of 18 to 44.

Chhattisgarh reported 14,994 new cases, 216 deaths and 12,804 recoveries on Friday. The active coronavirus cases in the state stand at 1,18,958.

With inputs from agencies.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.