Assemble Election dates 2023 LIVE The election schedule of the general elections to legislative Assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana were announced, the ECI informed.

The contest in Chhattisgarh is majorly between BJP and Congress. In 2018, Congress won 68 seats out of 90 in Chhattisgarh, garnering a vote share of 43.9%. Whereas, the BJP managed to win 15 seats and gather a vote share of 33.6%.

“People of Chhattisgarh have faith in the Congress party as they have already seen the BJP's 15-year term. We will form a government with majority," says Congress.

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo earlier said, “As far as law and order is concerned, the biggest problem was of Naxalism. The government has successfully controlled this problem in the last five years. Recently an incident came up, an incident also surfaced from Ujjain at the same time."

"Such incidents are less related to the government and more related to morbid psychology... If the government knows that something is going to happen and they don't take action, then it is the government's responsibility. But when a person with a morbid mentality commits such crimes, which government can predict this? I think the citizens are sensible enough that they will not relate one person's misconduct to the whole government," he added.

