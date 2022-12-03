Chhattisgarh Assembly passes bills to raise quota to 76% | Details here

The Chhattisgarh Assembly on Friday unanimously passed two amendment bills on the reservation in government jobs and admission in educational institutions in proportion to the population of different categories. Now, the total quota stands at 76% in the state, according to the news agency PTI.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tabled the Chhattisgarh Public Service (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes Reservation) Amendment Bill and Chhattisgarh Educational Institutions (Reservation in admission) Amendment Bill.
According to the bills, Scheduled Tribes will now get a quota of 32%, Other Backward Classes 27%, and Scheduled Caste 13%, while the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) will get 4% reservation in public employment and admissions in educational institutions.
The chief minister further replied to queries regarding the bills and said that the previous BJP governments could not form a Quantifiable Data Commission, which was constituted by his government in 2019 to survey people belonging to OBC and EWS categories in the state, as per PTI reports.
Recently, the commission submitted its recommendations to the state government, according to which the state's population includes 42.41% OBCs and 3.48% EWSs.
He further informed that he has also requested MLAs of all parties to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the leadership of the Assembly speaker and request him to enlist these amendment bills under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.
He added that the commission's process was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Baghel also stated that the census has not been carried out in the country after 2011, and reservations for SCs can be amended accordingly when the exercise is done, PTI reported.
The chief minister said his senior ministers will meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey to urge her to give her assent to the amendment bills so they become Acts.
Earlier in September last year, the Chhattisgarh High Court set aside the Raman Singh-headed state government's 2012 order to raise the quota to 58% in government jobs and admissions in educational institutions. The court had said reservation exceeding the 50% ceiling was unconstitutional.
After passing the bills, Baghel brought a resolution urging the Union government to take necessary steps to enlist the two amendment bills under the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.
