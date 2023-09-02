Ahead of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday released an ‘Arop Patra’ against the state govt, accusing it of indulging in scams and loot, and committing atrocities against the people of the state

Ahead of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday released an "Arop Patra" (chargesheet) against the state government, accusing it of indulging in scams and loot, and committing atrocities against the people of the state.

He accused Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of making the state an "ATM of Gandhi Parivar", and claimed that his Baghel’s government has broken “all records of corruption", PTI reported.

The minister charged the Congress government of not preventing religious conversions in tribal areas of Chhattisgarh for its vote bank politics.

He listed out alleged scams related to coal, liquor, online betting being probed by central agencies in the state, and asserted that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can save Chhattisgarh from the Congress' scams, atrocities and misrule.

Referring to the money laundering case related to an alleged illegal betting app 'Mahadev Online Book', he said whether people of Chhattisgarh want the Baghel government that is pushing youth to online betting or the BJP government does the work of development of youths.

"People of Chhattisgarh have to decide whether they want the Bhupesh Baghel government, which has committed corruption to the tune of thousands of crore or BJP government that paves the way for development," he said.

"People have to decide whether they want the Baghel government that talks about protecting the rights of tribals even as religious conversions flourish under it or the BJP government which protects and preserve tribals and their culture," he said.

The Union home minister said, "The upcoming state assembly elections are not just about a change of regime but it is also about securing the future of Chhattisgarh. The people have to decide if they want to give another term to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's corrupt government or vote for a development-oriented government by the BJP in the state. Dilli ka Darbaar (oblique reference to the Gandhi family) can do nothing good for Chhattisgarh. It is only the BJP, which can save the state from corruption".

"If voted to power, the BJP will put the state on the path of development and progress. We have unveiled the 'Aarop Patra' today to make the people aware of the corruption and scams that happened under the Congress government. Since 2018, when they (Congress) came to power, they have done nothing other than looting the state and the people," Shah added.

"I promise to the people of Chhattisgarh that if BJP is elected to power, every house will have access to clean water supply within two years," he said.

( With inputes from agencies)

