Ahead of Union Budget 2023 presentation, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that locals have demanded new trains in the Jagadalpur and Surguja areas of the state, according to the news agency ANI.

The chief minister has also demanded the release of GST and central excise dues to the state at the earliest.

“People have demanded new trains in Jagadalpur and Surguja areas as there used to be a separate Railway Budget earlier. But now, such announcements are not made separately. We also demand that our share of GST and central excise dues be released at the earliest," said Baghel, as quoted by ANI.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2023 today, Wednesday, February 1. This year's Budget presentation holds significance as it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's last full budget before the next parliamentary elections in 2024, slated for April-May 2024.

The plan is expected to boost funds for infrastructure, defense, and logistics, providing windfalls for related companies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will also launch a 12-day nationwide campaign to highlight the benefits of Budget 2023. It will also run a nationwide campaign to spread awareness that will be announced in the budget today. BJP national president JP Nadda has constituted a nine-member committee for the same.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on Tuesday and the first part will conclude on 13 February. The Parliament will reconvene on 12 March for the second part of the Budget Session that will conclude on 6 April.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the upcoming Union Budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the people and strive to be a ray of hope for the world.

“Amid the unstable global economic situation, India’s Budget will not only attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens, but the ray of hope being seen by the world will also glow brighter -- for this, I firmly believe that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will make all efforts to meet those aspirations."

(With ANI inputs)