Chhattisgarh CM Baghel demands THIS ahead of Budget 2023
Ahead of Budget 2023, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has put forth the demands of people which includes new trains and release of GST.
Ahead of Union Budget 2023 presentation, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that locals have demanded new trains in the Jagadalpur and Surguja areas of the state, according to the news agency ANI.
