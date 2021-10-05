Earlier, the chief minister himself said that he was stopped at the airport by the officials. "I came to Lucknow to proceed to meet Priyanka Gandhi ji at Sitapur. But I am not being allowed to leave the airport," he said. "I am being stopped from going out of Lucknow airport without any orders," Baghel tweeted in Hindi.

Baghel had earlier said that he will visit Lakhimpur Kheri where eight people lost their lives on Sunday.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday urged the authorities not to allow Chhattisgarh CM Baghel and Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder S Randhawa to land at the Lucknow airport ahead of their scheduled visit to Lakhimpur Kheri.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleged that Union Minister of State Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles and mowed down farmers and also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

Ajay Mishra Teni, however, refuted the allegations and said that his son was not present at the spot. He said some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

The UP government has announced ₹45 lakhs and a government job to the families of four farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri. The injured will be given ₹10 lakhs. "FIR will be registered based on farmers' complaints. Retired High Court judge will probe the matter," said Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh Police.

The ADG also informed that no leader of any political party will be allowed to visit the district as section 144 of CrPC is in place.

