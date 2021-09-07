Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel was on Tuesday sent to 15-day judicial custody by a court in Raipur for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Brahmins.

Speaking to reporters, Nand Kumar's lawyer Gajendra Sonkar said that Baghel’s father had been sent to judicial custody. He will be presented before the court again on September 21. “As per his instructions, I didn't file application for his bail today," Sonkar said in Raipur.

The D D Nagar police filed an FIR against Nand Kumar Baghel on Saturday following a complaint by the 'Sarv Brahmin Samaj'. The case was registered under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or likely to cause, fear or alarm to public, or to any section of public whereby any person may be induced to commit offence against the state or against public tranquility).

In its complaint, the outfit alleged that the chief minister's father recently appealed to people to boycott Brahmins by terming them as foreigners, and also asked people to not let them enter their villages. The complaint also said that Nand Kumar Baghel asked people to "evict" Brahmins out of the country.

In the past also, the chief minister's father had allegedly made derogatory remarks against Lord Ram. The outfit also said a video of the purported comments of the CM's father was available on social media platforms.

According to police, Nand Kumar Baghel made the remarks while addressing an event in Uttar Pradesh recently.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said he was pained by his father's remarks. “The remarks made by my father Nand Kumar Baghel against a specific class have come to my attention. The comments have hurt the sentiments of the class as well as social harmony and I am also pained by it," the CM said.

