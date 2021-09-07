The D D Nagar police filed an FIR against Nand Kumar Baghel on Saturday following a complaint by the 'Sarv Brahmin Samaj'. The case was registered under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or likely to cause, fear or alarm to public, or to any section of public whereby any person may be induced to commit offence against the state or against public tranquility).