Chhattisgarh CM targets AAP-led Punjab govt over Amritpal Singh manhunt1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 06:50 AM IST
Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh is still at large and according to the police has also changed his attire.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government over pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh's manhunt, saying that the law and order situation has been continuously deteriorating since AAP started ruling the state.
