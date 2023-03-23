Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government over pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh 's manhunt, saying that the law and order situation has been continuously deteriorating since AAP started ruling the state.

"Punjab was peaceful for years but since the new government has been formed, the condition is continuously deteriorating. The way incidents have happened is very unfortunate because it is a border state, and this type of incident cannot be ignored," Baghel said as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Punjab Police on Tuesday issued a lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, the fugitive Khalistani sympathizer, who is still on the run.

"We are making all efforts to arrest him. We are hopeful that we will arrest him soon...It is difficult to say that. Punjab Police is receiving full cooperation from other states and central agencies. A total of 154 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in the state," the IGP Punjab Sukhchain Singh Gill said.

The cops have also released radical preacher's pictures in an effort to arrest him. IGP Gill requested people to help them in Amritpal's arrest.

"There are several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires. We are releasing all of these pictures. I request you display them so that people can help us to arrest him in this case," he said.

A preliminary probe stated that Singh visited a Gurdwara in Jalandhar district while on the run and escaped on a motorcycle after changing clothes. He was seen escaping in an SUV in Jalandhar on March 18.

The four accused persons who helped Waris Punjab De chief escape were taken from Shahkit police station in Jalandhar to court. They were identified as Manpreet, Gurdeep, Harpreet, and Gurpej.

Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown against Amritpal Singh and his aides on Saturday. This came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23 on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Thousands of his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-caliber firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.

(With ANI inputs)