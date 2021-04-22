Chhattisgarh CM to PM Modi: Vaccine cost should be uniform for centre, states

He also sought information regarding number of vaccines to be provided monthly to the state by the Centre

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate information on the availability and cost of vaccines to be provided to the state as part of the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive commencing May 1.

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate information on the availability and cost of vaccines to be provided to the state as part of the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive commencing May 1.

He said in his letter that in view of the Centre's decision making everyone above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the state government has decided to arrange free of cost vaccines for its people in addition to the vaccines available by the Centre.

Noting that there are only a few days left for commencement of the third phase of vaccination drive, Baghel said it is necessary to prepare a detailed action plan before organising vaccination drive on such a vast scale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also sought information regarding number of vaccines to be provided monthly to the state by the Centre, approximate number of vaccines provided to the state monthly by Serum institute and Bharat Biotech and the cost of vaccines provided to the Centre and states by the two companies.

According to a state government release, the Chief Minister said that Covaxin has been developed with the assistance from the Centre and Bharat Biotech should supply its vaccines at lesser rates compared to Serum Institute. He said a uniform rate of vaccines would be justified as both the state and the Centre earns revenue from the tax payers money.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}