1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2020, 07:40 PM IST PTI

Bhupesh Baghel's personal security officer is among the two staff members who tested positive for coronavirus

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said he will isolate himself for the next four days as two of his staff members, including a personal security officer, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The chief minister said his test report came negative.

"My OSD (Officer on Special Duty) and PSO (Personal Security Officer) have found corona positive. My (test) report is negative at the moment, but I will be in isolation for the next four days as a precautionary measure. This is a period of crisis, everyone please be careful," the CM tweeted in Hindi.

A public relations department official said Baghhel will be in isolation at his official residence here.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 case tally stood at 28,746 as on August 29.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

