Chhattisgarh CM warns central agencies of targeting anyone ‘unnecessarily’

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that strict action will be taken if state police receive a complaint of central agencies targeting anyone 'unnecessarily'.
Opposition parties often criticize the central agencies for targeting them under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule. Taking note of such incidents, the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government has warned the central agencies of spotting anyone 'unnecessarily' in the state.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that strict action will be taken if state police receive a complaint of central agencies targeting anyone 'unnecessarily'. Baghel was speaking at a function organized in the Durg district on Monday evening, according to the news agency PTI.
Addressing the event, the chief minister said, "There is no need to be scared of the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax department, or any other central agency. If you are being targeted unnecessarily and if you lodge a complaint at any police station here against the concerned officers (of the Central government), I assure you of taking stern action."
"We have to fight the battle of truth. If someone commits wrong, then he should be punished. The government can't run by creating fear," Baghel added.
Speaking to reporters, the chief minister mentioned the complaints regarding people being targeted by the DRI, IT, and ED in the state.
"We welcome all the central agencies. We do not oppose them, if anything wrong has happened, then action must be taken. However, if people are being harassed here, and police receive a complaint in this regard, then action will be taken against those officers," he said.
Earlier on September 19, West Bengal Chief Minister also said that ‘some people in BJP’ were misusing the central agencies to serve their personal agenda. Her claims came on a day when the West Bengal legislative assembly passed a resolution against the “excesses" of the central probe agencies.
The resolution was passed through division, with 189 voting in favour of it and 69 against. The BJP opposed the resolution which was later passed by the Assembly.