Chhattisgarh continues to remain free of COVID-19
On Wednesday also, there was no fresh coronavirus case, death or patient under treatment in Chhattisgarh
No fresh COVID-19 case or new death linked to the infection was reported in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, which kept the overall tally and the toll unchanged at 11,77,782 and 14,146, respectively, a health department official said.
