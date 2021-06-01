Chhattisgarh has extended the Covid-19 induced lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 31. The lockdown will continue with some relaxations in restrictions in districts where the Covid-19 case positivity rate is less than five percent, the Chhattisgarh government said.

According to a statement issued by the government on Monday, districts with positivity rate above 5%, mainly Raigarh, Janjgir, Surajpur, shall continue with restrictions on shops.

Shops to be allowed to open

As per the order, these districts shall allow smaller relaxations to lockdown, with shops which are allowed to open, to close by 6 pm till next morning. However, all registry offices shall be permitted to remain open throughout normal working hours.

Districts with a 5% positivity rate

All other districts with less than 5% positivity rate shall open all shops and establishments, except cinema halls and theatres, swimming pools, water parks, theme parks, group gathering places like Jungle safari, Telibandha lakeside, etc and chowpatty-type locations.

All shops and markets can open in the morning at their own scheduled times, but shall close at 6.00 pm which implies that they shall remain closed from 6 pm till next morning.

Hotels and Restaurants opened

Hotels and Restaurants, clubs, bars have been permitted to open till 10 pm. Outside dining have been allowed with 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

All government offices shall open with full attendance by Class I and II staff, and 50 per cent attendance by lower staff.

Sunday shall remain under full lockdown in all districts, till further instructions, directed the government order.

Marriages, hotels allowed to open

In the districts with less than 5% positivity rates, marriages and receptions have been permitted in hotels and marriage halls, with not more than 50 persons under any circumstances.

Takeaways, online deliveries and home deliveries have been encouraged, to reduce the risks of spreading infection, and Section 144 will continue to be in force in all Chhattisgarh districts.

Religious, sports meetings prohibited

Processions, organisations and gatherings of any kind, social, cultural, religious, sports, and continues to be prohibited.

All shops and establishments that will open have been directed to compulsorily observe social/physical distancing, ensure wearing of masks, ensure hand washing, sanitisation, etc.

General public has also been directed to observe all Covid-19 guidelines and take all covid-related precautions, and not to move outside home unless absolutely necessary.

