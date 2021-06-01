Chhattisgarh: Covid-19 lockdown extended with some relaxations. Check details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to a statement issued by the government on Monday, districts with a positivity rate above 5%, mainly Raigarh, Janjgir, Surajpur, shall continue with restrictions on shops.
Chhattisgarh has extended the Covid-19 induced lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 31. The lockdown will continue with some relaxations in restrictions in districts where the Covid-19 case positivity rate is less than five percent, the Chhattisgarh government said.
As per the order, these districts shall allow smaller relaxations to lockdown, with shops which are allowed to open, to close by 6 pm till next morning. However, all registry offices shall be permitted to remain open throughout normal working hours.
Districts with a 5% positivity rate
All other districts with less than 5% positivity rate shall open all shops and establishments, except cinema halls and theatres, swimming pools, water parks, theme parks, group gathering places like Jungle safari, Telibandha lakeside, etc and chowpatty-type locations.
All shops and markets can open in the morning at their own scheduled times, but shall close at 6.00 pm which implies that they shall remain closed from 6 pm till next morning.