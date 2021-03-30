Chhattisgarh COVID-19 tally rises by 3,108, toll by 35

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raipur: Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,44,624 on Tuesday as 3,108 people tested positive for the infection, while 35 deaths took the toll to 4,131, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 3,18,436 after 42 people were discharged from hospitals and 945 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 22,057 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported 728 new cases, taking its total count to 64,381, including 896 deaths. Durg district saw 769 new cases, Rajnandgaon 245 and Bilaspur 163, among other districts. Of the fatalities recorded during the day, 17 took place on Tuesday, 12 on Monday and six earlier," he said.

With 27,569 samples being examined on Tuesday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 57,19,384.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,44,624, New cases 3,108, Deaths 4,131, Recovered 3,18,436, Active cases 22,057, Tests today 27,569, Total tests 57,19,384.

