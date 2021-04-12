In wake of the spiking Covid-19 cases, Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district has been declared as a containment zone for a week, starting 14 April.

The restrictions will be in place until 21 April, said the district collector, adding that all emergency services will be exempted. Milk and newspaper services will be available from 6 am to 10 am and from 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Also Read | The silent rise of India’s private ports

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had earlier instructed the officials to make mandatory RT-PCR (Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test negative report obtained within 72 hours for passengers coming from other states by rail or air route.

Raipur district as containment zone

Prior to the current order, the state authorities had declared Raipur district as Covid-19 containment zone from 6 pm on 9 April till 6 am on 19 April.

"All the borders of the district will remain sealed during this period," said Raipur district collector S Bharathi Dasan.

Central team's report

On Sunday, the Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to the Chhattisgarh government, stating that containment zones were not being strictly observed and RT-PCR tests being conducted were also decreasing in the state.

"The team from Raipur, Jashpur has reported lack of perimeter control in containment zones. There appears to be no restriction on movement of people inside containment zones too. Hence, containment zone, including micro containment zones need to be strictly implemented," Bhushan wrote.

"Contact tracing efforts need to be reinforced in Korba. Resistance (even attacks on healthcare workers) to containment activities and testing was reported by the team from Dhaneli Village, Raipur. This needs to be addressed on an urgent basis," he added.

Bhushan also noted that hospital bed occupancy rates are high in Balod, Raipur, Durg and Mahasamund districts.

"The Union government has also taken note of issues related to vaccine availability and required action to augment the supplies based on available stock," he added.

Cases in Chhattisgarh

The state on Sunday reported 10,521 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 4,43,297 while 122 fatalities pushed the toll to 4,899.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 90,277 after 142 people were discharged from hospitals while 5,565 others completed their home isolation stay.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts accounted for 2,833 and 1,650 new cases.

With inputs from agencies.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via