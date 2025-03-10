The Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided premises linked to the son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel and others in connection with an alleged liquor scam linked to a money laundering case in the state, official sources told PTI.

The premises of Chaitanya Baghel in Bhillai and some other persons in the state are being searched under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

"When the false case that had been ongoing for seven years was dismissed by the court, today, ED guests entered the residence of former Chief Minister and Congress General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel in Bhilai this morning. If anyone is attempting to stop Congress in Punjab through this conspiracy, it is a misunderstanding," said Baghel in a post on X.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier said the Chhattisgarh liquor "scam" resulted in “massive loss” to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of the beneficiaries of a liquor syndicate with more than ₹2,100 crore of proceeds of crime.

The ED had arrested a number of persons, including state government bureaucrats and businessmen, in this case.