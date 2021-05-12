Chhattisgarh: Eight Maoists die of Covid-19, around 20 'seriously ill'

"From credible sources, we get information that the top Maoist leaders are suffering from food poisoning and Covid. Leaders like Sujata, a member of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), who is carrying a bounty of ₹25 lakh, have severe Covid infections. Sujata is having breathing difficulties and cannot move," Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav told news agency ANI.