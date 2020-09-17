Chhattisgarh emerges as fastest-growing coronavirus hotspot

After affecting the largest urban centres and metro cities the most in its initial months, the virus has picked up in smaller towns and rural areas now. Among the 195 districts with at least 5,000 confirmed cases so far, the biggest percentage spikes over the last seven days were reported by Bilaspur (60%) and Rajnandgaon (54%) in Chhattisgarh, and Jammu (55%) in Jammu and Kashmir, data compiled by howindialives.com showed.