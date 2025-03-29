16 dead, 2 jawans injured in encounter between security forces, Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

At least 16 Naxalites were killed, and two security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday morning, police said.

"Bodies of 16 Naxal bodies have been recovered. Two jawans sustained minor injuries: Bastar IG, Sundarraj told news agency ANI.

He said personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are involved in the operation launched on Friday night based on inputs about the presence of Maoists in the Kerlapal area.

An intermittent exchange of fire is underway, the official said.