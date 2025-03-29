16 dead, 2 jawans injured in encounter between security forces, Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Chhattisgarh Encounter: The encounter took place in a forest under the Kerlapal police station area, where a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxalite operation. said.

Akriti Anand
Updated29 Mar 2025, 10:15 AM IST
Advertisement
Encounter breaks out between security forces, Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district (PTI)

At least 16 Naxalites were killed, and two security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday morning, police said.

"Bodies of 16 Naxal bodies have been recovered. Two jawans sustained minor injuries: Bastar IG, Sundarraj told news agency ANI.

He said personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are involved in the operation launched on Friday night based on inputs about the presence of Maoists in the Kerlapal area.

Advertisement

An intermittent exchange of fire is underway, the official said.

More details are awaited.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndia16 dead, 2 jawans injured in encounter between security forces, Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma
First Published:29 Mar 2025, 10:15 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App