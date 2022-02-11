Chhattisgarh: Engineer, worker engaged in bridge construction abducted by Naxals

Chhattisgarh: Engineer, worker engaged in bridge construction abducted by Naxals1 min read . 08:20 PM IST
- The bridge is being built on Indravati river by a private construction firm
Chhattisgarh: Naxals have abducted engineer and a worker engaged in river bridge construction in Bijapur district, Inspector General of Police Bastar P Sundarraj informed on Friday.
The officer said that as per preliminary information, engineer Ashok Pawar and worker Anand Yadav, natives of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, were taken hostage by Naxals from the construction site near Bedre-Nugur villages at around 1 pm.
"The bridge is being built on Indravati river by a private construction firm. Efforts are on to trace their whereabouts in the area, which is considered a Maoist stronghold," he added.
This is the second such abduction by Naxals in the recent past.
In November last year, a sub-engineer and a peon working on a Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) project in Bijapur were abducted by Naxals.
The peon was released two days later, but the sub engineer was freed after after five days.
With agency inputs
