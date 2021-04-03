Chhattisgarh: Five jawans killed in encounter with Naxals

Premium Chhattisgarh: Five jawans killed in encounter with Naxals

1 min read . 05:51 PM IST

PTI

According to the police, some Maoists are also suspected to have been killed during the exchange of fire. The gunbattle broke out in Tarrem area when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Chhattisgarh Director General of Police DM Awasthi said.