Under the policy, the government has set a target of five years to have 15% of new registrations of vehicles, either under individual use or commercial use as EVs till 2027
NEW DELHI :The Chhattisgarh government has approved Chhattisgarh Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2022 to help make the state an EV manufacturing hub, provide employment opportunities and protect the environment.
Under the policy, the government has set a target of five years to have 15% of new registrations of vehicles, either under individual use or commercial use as EVs till 2027. The aim is to make the state a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles and their accessories.
The state has also set a target of procuring four lakh electric vehicles for five years by 2026-27.
With the implementation of the EV policy in the state, electric vehicle manufacturers will be given an exemption under the electric vehicle policy.
Charging stations will be built in government and private buildings. The establishment of charging infrastructure will be mandatory in the housing policy.
The policy ensures skill development training in the field of electric vehicles, encourages uptake of EV vehicles and provides EV charging infrastructure.
The government has also planned to set up a recycling ecosystem for batteries.
To encourage people to buy electric vehicles, the state government has announced to reimburse 100% SGST and the registration fees on the sale of electric buses and electric goods carriages sold and registered in the State during the policy period.
They have also announced to reimburse SGST for the manufacturing of EVs in the State during the policy period.
The state government plans to introduce an online portal for information regarding EVs, applying for EV-related incentives, information regarding charging infrastructure, etc. Companies manufacturing EVs, components of EV and EV batteries, and charging infrastructure will be incentivized with capital subsidy.
The state government will allocate 500-1000 acres of land for developing EV Parks with plug and play internal infrastructure, common facilities and necessary external infrastructure. An incubation center for handholding startups will also be planned in the EV Park.
Platforms and programs for industry participation will be created and possibilities of entering into MoU with Lithium Cell Manufactures/ EV auto components to start EV components and assembly in the State is under consideration.
It will provide a capital subsidy of 25% to the selected Energy Operators on the charging equipment/ machinery to the first 300 fast charging stations commissioned in the State up to a maximum of INR 10 Lakhs per station.
The state government will also provide 100% SGST reimbursement to the Energy Operators for purchase of batteries to be used in switching / swapping stations. v. Provision of mobile charging vans to provide on-road assistance for EV users who run out of charge shall be explored so that they can reach the nearest charging station with minimum travel.
