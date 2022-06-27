RAIPUR : As Covid-19 cases see a sudden surge throughout India, driven by rising cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, the Chhattisgarh government has ordered that samples of passengers who are arriving at the state from other places be checked at airports or border posts.

A government statement said that samples of passengers coming through inter-state border check posts must be examined by deploying health teams in coordination with the transport department

The directive was issued in order to combat the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

The state on Monday recorded 125 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.22 per cent, taking the tally to 11,53,867, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,036, an official said. Durg led with 28 cases, followed by 26 in Raipur, nine each in Surguja and Bemetara and eight in Bilaspur, while 10 districts did not report any case, he said.

The recovery count reached 11,39,074 after 64 persons recovered, leaving the state with an active tally of 757, the official said. With 10,268 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,78,68,812, he added.

The General Administration Department has written to divisional commissioners, inspector-generals of police, collectors and superintendents of police to ensure strict compliance of the instructions related to COVID-19 sample checking for passengers arriving at airports in the state.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,53,867, new cases 125, death toll 14,036, recovered 11,39,074, active cases 757, today tests 10,268, total tests 1,78,68,812.

Meanwhile, India recorded 17,073 fresh Covid infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's active caseload to 94,420, as per data from the Union health ministry on Monday. A rise in daily fresh cases has pushed the country's positivity rate to 5.62% and weekly positivity rate to 3.39%.

Following a surge in covid cases across the country, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has directed the states and union traitors to focus on surveillance, genome sequencing to scan for possible mutation and monitor hospitalisation among patients along with those with SARI and ILI.