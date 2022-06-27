Chhattisgarh issues fresh directive to combat rising Covid-19 cases. Read here2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 10:27 PM IST
- The state on Monday recorded 125 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.22%, taking the tally to 11,53,867
RAIPUR : As Covid-19 cases see a sudden surge throughout India, driven by rising cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, the Chhattisgarh government has ordered that samples of passengers who are arriving at the state from other places be checked at airports or border posts.